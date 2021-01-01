Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 103K)
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 326 and 172 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 82.6%
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
459 nits
Oppo A54 +7%
490 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Premium +2%
84.3%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X Premium +90%
326
Oppo A54
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Premium +36%
1339
Oppo A54
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 9X Premium +78%
184745
Oppo A54
103683
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium
12:38 hr
Oppo A54
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium
12:02 hr
Oppo A54
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium
28:21 hr
Oppo A54
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 90 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Premium. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A54.

