Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs Realme 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Хуавей Хонор 9Х Премиум
Huawei Honor 9X Premium
VS
Оппо Реалми 7 Про
Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 162K)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (113 vs 99 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (584 against 458 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
Realme 7 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 90.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 123 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
458 nits
Realme 7 Pro +28%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Premium
84.3%
Realme 7 Pro +8%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Oppo Realme 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium
162982
Realme 7 Pro +70%
276684

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (100% in 37 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium
12:38 hr
Realme 7 Pro +30%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium
12:02 hr
Realme 7 Pro +51%
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium
28:21 hr
Realme 7 Pro +26%
35:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Premium
81 dB
Realme 7 Pro +4%
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2020
Release date September 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T vs Honor 9X Premium
2. Galaxy A51 vs Honor 9X Premium
3. Honor 9X vs Honor 9X Premium
4. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Honor 9X Premium
5. Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9X Premium
6. Galaxy M51 vs Realme 7 Pro
7. Nova 5T vs Realme 7 Pro
8. Galaxy M31s vs Realme 7 Pro
9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 7 Pro
10. OnePlus Nord vs Realme 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish