Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.