Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs Reno 4 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 9Х Премиум
Huawei Honor 9X Premium
VS
Оппо Рено 4 Лайт
Oppo Reno 4 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (597 against 458 nits)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 162K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.37% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
Reno 4 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 90.67%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
458 nits
Reno 4 Lite +30%
597 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Premium
84.3%
Reno 4 Lite +8%
90.67%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Oppo Reno 4 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 650 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Premium
1322
Reno 4 Lite +12%
1483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium
162982
Reno 4 Lite +27%
206373

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2020
Release date September 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei Honor 9X Premium
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Honor 9X Premium
3. Huawei Honor 9X and 9X Premium
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Huawei Honor 9X Premium
5. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and 9X Premium
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Oppo Reno 4 Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Oppo Reno 4 Lite
8. Huawei P40 Lite and Oppo Reno 4 Lite
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Reno 4 Lite
10. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Reno 4 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish