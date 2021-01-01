Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (597 against 458 nits)
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 162K)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.37% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.59 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|90.67%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Mediatek Helio P95
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Reno 4 Lite +21%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
Reno 4 Lite +12%
1483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
162982
Reno 4 Lite +27%
206373
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|ColorOS 7.2
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
28:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.41 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 Lite is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1