Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.