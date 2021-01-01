Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (99 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (165K versus 123K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 327 and 265 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (542 against 461 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (437 vs 391 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 56 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
461 nits
Galaxy A40 +18%
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Premium
84.3%
Galaxy A40 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium +34%
165685
Galaxy A40
123188

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.1 One UI 2.0
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium +23%
12:38 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium +14%
12:02 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium +38%
28:21 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Premium
81 dB
Galaxy A40 +1%
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 April 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Premium. But if the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.

