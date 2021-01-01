Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Samsung Galaxy A40
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
- Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
- Shows 36% longer battery life (99 vs 73 hours)
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (165K versus 123K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 327 and 265 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (542 against 461 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 12% higher pixel density (437 vs 391 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 56 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.59 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|85.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|142.6%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X Premium +23%
327
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Premium +39%
1331
956
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium +34%
165685
123188
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium +23%
12:38 hr
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium +14%
12:02 hr
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium +38%
28:21 hr
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Premium. But if the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.
