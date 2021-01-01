Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Samsung Galaxy A70

Huawei Honor 9X Premium
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (603 against 455 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 165K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 86%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
455 nits
Galaxy A70 +33%
603 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 612
GPU clock 650 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9X Premium
143243
Galaxy A70 +18%
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium
165424
Galaxy A70 +31%
216515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM EMUI 9.1 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium
12:38 hr
Galaxy A70 +7%
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium
12:02 hr
Galaxy A70 +44%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium
28:21 hr
Galaxy A70 +33%
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Premium
81.8 dB
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 March 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
