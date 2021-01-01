Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Samsung Galaxy A70
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (603 against 455 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 165K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.59 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
326
Galaxy A70 +45%
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Premium +42%
1331
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
143243
Galaxy A70 +18%
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
165424
Galaxy A70 +31%
216515
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|One UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:38 hr
Galaxy A70 +7%
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:02 hr
Galaxy A70 +44%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
28:21 hr
Galaxy A70 +33%
37:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|6500 x 4920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2