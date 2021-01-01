Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.