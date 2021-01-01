Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.