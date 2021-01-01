Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Huawei Honor 9X Premium
VS
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (156 vs 99 hours)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 169K)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (687 against 467 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 86.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
467 nits
Galaxy M51 +47%
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Premium
84.3%
Galaxy M51 +3%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Premium
1349
Galaxy M51 +22%
1650
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium
169318
Galaxy M51 +50%
254151

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 One UI 2.5
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium
12:38 hr
Galaxy M51 +33%
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium
12:02 hr
Galaxy M51 +109%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium
28:21 hr
Galaxy M51 +86%
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Premium
82 dB
Galaxy M51 +10%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 August 2020
Release date September 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely a better buy.

