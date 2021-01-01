Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Premium vs Neo 5 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Premium vs Vivo iQOO Neo 5

Хуавей Хонор 9Х Премиум
VS
Виво iQOO Neo 5
Huawei Honor 9X Premium
Vivo iQOO Neo 5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Premium (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Premium
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (692 against 463 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Premium
vs
Neo 5

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Premium
463 nits
Neo 5 +49%
692 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Premium
84.3%
Neo 5 +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Premium and Vivo iQOO Neo 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 650
GPU clock 650 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X Premium
324
Neo 5 +211%
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Premium
1338
Neo 5 +148%
3320
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9X Premium
143915
Neo 5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Premium
164943
Neo 5
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 9.1 OriginOS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Premium
12:38 hr
Neo 5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Premium
12:02 hr
Neo 5
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Premium
28:21 hr
Neo 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Premium
81.8 dB
Neo 5
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Huawei Honor 9X Premium
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 9X Premium
3. Huawei Honor 9X vs 9X Premium
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Huawei Honor 9X Premium
5. Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs 9X Premium
6. Vivo iQOO 7 vs Vivo iQOO Neo 5
7. Xiaomi Redmi K40 vs Vivo iQOO Neo 5
8. Xiaomi Black Shark 4 vs Vivo iQOO Neo 5
9. Oppo Realme Q3 Pro vs Vivo iQOO Neo 5
10. Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Vivo iQOO Neo 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish