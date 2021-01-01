Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.