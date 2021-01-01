Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (103 vs 74 hours)
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3400 mAh
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 216K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (610 against 503 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 401 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.1% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +21%
610 nits
Honor 10
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Lite +7%
85.1%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 750 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +77%
613
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +29%
1923
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +48%
320044
Honor 10
216364
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (131st and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size 21 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite +27%
14:56 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +88%
21:35 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite +25%
26:34 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
Honor 10 +4%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 April 2018
Release date July 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

