Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
- Shows 39% longer battery life (103 vs 74 hours)
- Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3400 mAh
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 216K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (610 against 503 nits)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 39 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|85.1%
|79.9%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99%
|-
|PWM
|241 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +77%
613
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +29%
1923
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +48%
320044
216364
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (131st and 209th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite +27%
14:56 hr
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +88%
21:35 hr
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite +25%
26:34 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2018
|Release date
|July 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.793 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
