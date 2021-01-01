Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Honor 20i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 20i

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20i
Huawei Honor 20i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 192K)
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (610 against 428 nits)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Honor 20i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.1% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +43%
610 nits
Honor 20i
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Lite +2%
85.1%
Honor 20i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Huawei Honor 20i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G51
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +78%
613
Honor 20i
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +41%
1923
Honor 20i
1365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +66%
320044
Honor 20i
192289
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (131st and 238th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite
21:35 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Honor 20i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
Honor 20i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2019
Release date July 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

