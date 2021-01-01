Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 320K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
81
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|85.1%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99%
|-
|PWM
|241 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
613
Honor 30 Pro +22%
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1923
Honor 30 Pro +59%
3055
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320044
Honor 30 Pro +52%
486825
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (131st and 45th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
26:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 550 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.793 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
