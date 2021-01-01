Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 8A
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 107K)
- Comes with 1140 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3020 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
46
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|79.52%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99%
|98.1%
|PWM
|241 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +250%
616
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +119%
1950
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +198%
318839
107043
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|21 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
26:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|January 2019
|Release date
|July 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.793 W/kg
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
