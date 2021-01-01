Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Honor View 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor View 20

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор Вью 20
Huawei Honor View 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (103 vs 88 hours)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (610 against 477 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 320K)
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 684 and 613 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Honor View 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 401 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 97.5%
PWM 241 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 39 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +28%
610 nits
Honor View 20
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Lite
85.1%
Honor View 20 +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
613
Honor View 20 +12%
684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
1923
Honor View 20 +26%
2415
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite
320044
Honor View 20 +18%
377088
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (135th and 107th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 21 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite +1%
14:56 hr
Honor View 20
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +40%
21:35 hr
Honor View 20
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Honor View 20 +14%
30:00 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (33rd and 73rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
Honor View 20 +4%
83.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 December 2018
Release date July 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor View 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10 Lite vs Mi 9T
2. Mi 10 Lite vs Galaxy A51
3. Mi 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 9S
4. Mi 10 Lite vs Mi Note 10
5. Mi 10 Lite vs Mi 10
6. Honor View 20 vs Mi 9T Pro
7. Honor View 20 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Honor View 20 vs Mi 9
9. Honor View 20 vs P30 Pro
10. Honor View 20 vs Honor 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish