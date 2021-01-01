Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (606 against 416 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 612 and 435 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz -
Response time 9 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +46%
606 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Lite
85.1%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +41%
612
Note 10 Pro
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +73%
1951
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite
317566
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite
21:35 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
81.5 dB
Note 10 Pro +4%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 May 2021
Release date July 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
