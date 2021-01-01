Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Motorola Moto G 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
VS
Моторола Мото G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (610 against 484 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (131 vs 103 hours)
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +26%
610 nits
Moto G 5G
484 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Lite
85.1%
Moto G 5G +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
609
Moto G 5G +6%
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
1940
Moto G 5G +2%
1978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +3%
319944
Moto G 5G
311933

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Moto G 5G +19%
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +10%
21:35 hr
Moto G 5G
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Moto G 5G +64%
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
Moto G 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 November 2020
Release date July 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9 Lite or Mi 10 Lite
2. Mi 10 Pro or Mi 10 Lite
3. Mi Note 10 Lite or Mi 10 Lite
4. Mi 9 or Mi 10 Lite
5. Galaxy A71 or Mi 10 Lite
6. Galaxy M31s or Moto G 5G
7. OnePlus Nord or Moto G 5G
8. Mi 10i or Moto G 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish