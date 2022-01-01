Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (608 against 446 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 304K)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 33 grams less

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 540 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1840 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4160 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Price Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.3% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 99% - PWM 241 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 Lite +36% 608 nits Moto G40 Fusion 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 Lite 85.1% Moto G40 Fusion 85.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618 GPU clock 750 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10 Lite +14% 617 Moto G40 Fusion 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10 Lite +9% 1948 Moto G40 Fusion 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10 Lite +23% 375382 Moto G40 Fusion 304550 CPU 110869 79236 GPU 100979 93993 Memory 70840 48993 UX 94463 82626 Total score 375382 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10 Lite +50% 1673 Moto G40 Fusion 1117 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 10 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1673 1117 PCMark 3.0 score - 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 - OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 Lite 81.5 dB Moto G40 Fusion n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2020 April 2021 Release date July 2020 May 2021 SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion. But if the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite.