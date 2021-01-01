Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (103 vs 90 hours)
  • Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3800 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 320K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (738 against 610 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.1% 86.74%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.6%
PWM 241 Hz 357 Hz
Response time 9 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite
610 nits
OnePlus 7T +21%
738 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Lite
85.1%
OnePlus 7T +2%
86.74%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
613
OnePlus 7T +20%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
1923
OnePlus 7T +46%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite
320044
OnePlus 7T +51%
482492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (131st and 51st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size 21 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite +20%
14:56 hr
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +18%
21:35 hr
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
OnePlus 7T +11%
29:35 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 75th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
OnePlus 7T +5%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.

