Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Oppo F19 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (323K versus 196K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 622 and 414 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (808 against 610 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
76
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.2%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99%
|-
|PWM
|241 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Mediatek Helio P95
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +50%
622
414
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +32%
1975
1494
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +65%
323491
196476
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
26:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|July 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|0.793 W/kg
|1.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|1.41 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F19 Pro.
