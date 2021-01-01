Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs F19 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Oppo F19 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
VS
Оппо F19 Про
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Oppo F19 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (323K versus 196K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 622 and 414 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (808 against 610 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
F19 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite
610 nits
F19 Pro +32%
808 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Lite
85.1%
F19 Pro
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Oppo F19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 750 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +50%
622
F19 Pro
414
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +32%
1975
F19 Pro
1494
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +65%
323491
F19 Pro
196476

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite
21:35 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
F19 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
81.5 dB
F19 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2021
Release date July 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD -
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F19 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
