Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Oppo Realme 5 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 219K)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (610 against 509 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 613 and 334 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Realme 5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +20%
610 nits
Realme 5 Pro
509 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Lite +1%
85.1%
Realme 5 Pro
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Oppo Realme 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 616
GPU clock 750 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +84%
613
Realme 5 Pro
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +33%
1923
Realme 5 Pro
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +46%
320044
Realme 5 Pro
219433
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (135th and 211th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 4035 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Realme 5 Pro +11%
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +58%
21:35 hr
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (33rd and 92nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
Realme 5 Pro +5%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

