Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 250K)

Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (608 against 477 nits)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 368 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Price Oppo Realme 9i Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99% - PWM 241 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 Lite +27% 608 nits Realme 9i 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 Lite +1% 85.1% Realme 9i 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 610 GPU clock 750 MHz - FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10 Lite +68% 617 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10 Lite +30% 1948 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10 Lite +50% 375382 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 110869 81097 GPU 100979 38425 Memory 70840 68438 UX 94463 63600 Total score 375382 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10 Lite 1673 Realme 9i n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 10 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1673 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 Lite 81.5 dB Realme 9i n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2020 January 2022 Release date July 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.