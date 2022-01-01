Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Realme 9i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 250K)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (608 against 477 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 368 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Realme 9i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +27%
608 nits
Realme 9i
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Lite +1%
85.1%
Realme 9i
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 610
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +68%
617
Realme 9i
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +30%
1948
Realme 9i
1499
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10 Lite +50%
375382
Realme 9i
250690
CPU 110869 81097
GPU 100979 38425
Memory 70840 68438
UX 94463 63600
Total score 375382 250690
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 10 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1673 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Realme 9i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite
21:35 hr
Realme 9i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Realme 9i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
81.5 dB
Realme 9i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 January 2022
Release date July 2020 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.

