Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Oppo Realme 9i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 250K)
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (608 against 477 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 368 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99%
|-
|PWM
|241 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +68%
617
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +30%
1948
1499
|CPU
|110869
|81097
|GPU
|100979
|38425
|Memory
|70840
|68438
|UX
|94463
|63600
|Total score
|375382
|250690
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|10 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|1673
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Yes (100% in 70 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
26:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|January 2022
|Release date
|July 2020
|January 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.793 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9i.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1