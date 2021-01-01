Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Realme X3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Oppo Realme X3

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
VS
Оппо Реалми X3
Oppo Realme X3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (610 against 504 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (456K versus 320K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 759 and 624 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Realme X3

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +21%
610 nits
Realme X3
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Lite
85.1%
Realme X3
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Oppo Realme X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
624
Realme X3 +22%
759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
1960
Realme X3 +38%
2696
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite
320354
Realme X3 +42%
456465

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Realme X3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite
21:35 hr
Realme X3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Realme X3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
82.3 dB
Realme X3
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 June 2020
Release date July 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Mi 9T
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Redmi Note 9S
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Poco X3 NFC
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Note 10
6. Oppo Realme X3 and Samsung Galaxy M51
7. Oppo Realme X3 and OnePlus 7T
8. Oppo Realme X3 and X2 Pro
9. Oppo Realme X3 and Realme 6 Pro
10. Oppo Realme X3 and OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish