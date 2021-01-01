Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.