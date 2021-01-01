Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.