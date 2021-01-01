Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A41

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
VS
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 173K)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.1% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 98.4%
PWM 241 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite
610 nits
Galaxy A41 +1%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Lite
85.1%
Galaxy A41 +1%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +100%
613
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +61%
1923
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +84%
320044
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (131st and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 21 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 20 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite +2%
14:56 hr
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +33%
21:35 hr
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite +10%
26:34 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
Galaxy A41 +5%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date July 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

