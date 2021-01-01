Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Galaxy A42 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A42

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
VS
Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A42

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 51% higher pixel density (401 vs 266 PPI)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (607 against 563 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (144 vs 103 hours)
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Galaxy A42

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 97.7%
PWM 241 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 9 ms 9.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +8%
607 nits
Galaxy A42
563 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Lite +1%
85.1%
Galaxy A42
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
607
Galaxy A42 +5%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +2%
1940
Galaxy A42
1906
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite
315812
Galaxy A42 +1%
320201
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 21 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Galaxy A42 +31%
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite
21:35 hr
Galaxy A42 +13%
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Galaxy A42 +56%
41:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
81.5 dB
Galaxy A42 +2%
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date July 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 338 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A42.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Mi 9T
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 9S
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Poco X3 NFC
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Note 10
6. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Galaxy A71
8. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs S20 FE
9. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Galaxy S9
10. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs A32 4G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish