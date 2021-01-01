Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.