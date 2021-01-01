Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Galaxy A8 (2018) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 137K)
  • Has a 0.97 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (103 vs 92 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.3% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • 10% higher pixel density (441 vs 401 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Galaxy A8 (2018)

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen to body ratio 85.1% 75.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +4%
610 nits
Galaxy A8 (2018)
588 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Lite +12%
85.1%
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +133%
320044
Galaxy A8 (2018)
137489

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 TouchWiz UI
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite +29%
14:56 hr
Galaxy A8 (2018)
11:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +29%
21:35 hr
Galaxy A8 (2018)
16:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite +17%
26:34 hr
Galaxy A8 (2018)
22:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4920 x 3264
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 11
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
Galaxy A8 (2018) +5%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 December 2017
Release date July 2020 January 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg 0.241 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

