Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M21s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (610 against 417 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
- Comes with 1840 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4160 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
76
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|84%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99%
|-
|PWM
|241 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Samsung Exynos 9611
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1920
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
319924
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
26:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|November 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.793 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21s.
