Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M32

VS
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy M32

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 357 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (802 against 619 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Galaxy M32

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite
619 nits
Galaxy M32 +30%
802 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Lite +1%
85.1%
Galaxy M32
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +75%
626
Galaxy M32
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +50%
1973
Galaxy M32
1315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite
326547
Galaxy M32
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 21 GB 45.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Galaxy M32
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite
21:35 hr
Galaxy M32
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Galaxy M32
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
81.5 dB
Galaxy M32
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 June 2021
Release date July 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32.

