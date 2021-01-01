Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 249K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 613 and 535 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2840 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4160 mAh
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (156 vs 103 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (672 against 610 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.1% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 97.6%
PWM 241 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 9 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite
610 nits
Galaxy M51 +10%
672 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Lite
85.1%
Galaxy M51 +2%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +15%
613
Galaxy M51
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +18%
1923
Galaxy M51
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +28%
320044
Galaxy M51
249489
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (131st and 193rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 21 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Galaxy M51 +13%
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite
21:35 hr
Galaxy M51 +18%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Galaxy M51 +100%
52:57 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (33rd and 2nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
Galaxy M51 +11%
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2020
Release date July 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (50%)
12 (50%)
Total votes: 24

