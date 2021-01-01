Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs V17 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Vivo V17 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 215K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (610 against 498 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 613 and 482 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2432 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.2:9
PPI 401 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 85.1% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite +22%
610 nits
V17 Pro
498 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Lite +2%
85.1%
V17 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Vivo V17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 612
GPU clock 750 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +27%
613
V17 Pro
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +18%
1923
V17 Pro
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +48%
320044
V17 Pro
215693

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 9.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite +4%
14:56 hr
V17 Pro
14:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +12%
21:35 hr
V17 Pro
19:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
V17 Pro +22%
32:20 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 38th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
V17 Pro +10%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

