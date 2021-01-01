Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Vivo V20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Vivo V20

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
VS
Vivo V20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 271K)
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 613 and 554 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (111 vs 103 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Vivo V20

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.1% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 241 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite
610 nits
Vivo V20
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Lite +2%
85.1%
Vivo V20
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Vivo V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +11%
613
Vivo V20
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +14%
1923
Vivo V20
1683
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +18%
320044
Vivo V20
271082

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite +16%
14:56 hr
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +23%
21:35 hr
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Vivo V20 +52%
40:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB
Vivo V20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date July 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20.

