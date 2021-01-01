Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Vivo V20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 271K)
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 613 and 554 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
- Shows 8% longer battery life (111 vs 103 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Weighs 21 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|85.1%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99%
|-
|PWM
|241 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +11%
613
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +14%
1923
1683
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Lite +18%
320044
271082
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (131st and 174th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Funtouch OS 11
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Yes (66% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite +16%
14:56 hr
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +23%
21:35 hr
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
26:34 hr
Vivo V20 +52%
40:12 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (33rd and 44th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.793 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20.
