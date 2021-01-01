Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Vivo V21
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 19% longer battery life (123 vs 103 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (750 against 604 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|84.8%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99%
|9738%
|PWM
|241 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +6%
606
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite +20%
1923
1597
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
370674
372474
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:56 hr
Vivo V21 +11%
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +23%
21:35 hr
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
26:34 hr
Vivo V21 +26%
33:13 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (59th and 45th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|July 2020
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 313 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.793 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1