Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Vivo X70 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Vivo X70 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 375K)

Shows 19% longer battery life (123 vs 103 hours)

Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (991 against 608 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.57 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 401 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.3% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99% - PWM 241 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 Lite 608 nits X70 Pro +63% 991 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 Lite 85.1% X70 Pro +6% 90.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Vivo X70 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10 Lite 617 X70 Pro +41% 873 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10 Lite 1948 X70 Pro +51% 2937 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10 Lite 375382 X70 Pro +86% 698061 CPU 110869 187894 GPU 100979 242732 Memory 70840 133644 UX 94463 136170 Total score 375382 698061 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10 Lite 1673 X70 Pro +147% 4140 Stability 99% - Graphics test 10 FPS 24 FPS Graphics score 1673 4140 PCMark 3.0 score - 10751 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 12 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 116° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10 Lite n/a X70 Pro 139 Video quality Mi 10 Lite n/a X70 Pro 111 Generic camera score Mi 10 Lite n/a X70 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 Lite 81.5 dB X70 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2020 September 2021 Release date July 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.