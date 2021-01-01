Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (368K versus 246K)

Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (606 against 446 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 616 and 381 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Price Vivo Y53s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.5% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 99% - PWM 241 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 Lite +36% 606 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 Lite +1% 85.1% Vivo Y53s 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 619 GPU clock 750 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10 Lite +62% 616 Vivo Y53s 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10 Lite +49% 1950 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10 Lite +50% 368624 Vivo Y53s 246022 CPU 108826 65039 GPU 103091 54320 Memory 70501 50917 UX 89250 76732 Total score 368624 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10 Lite 1673 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 10 FPS - Graphics score 1673 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 OriginOS 1.0 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 Lite 81.5 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2020 June 2021 Release date July 2020 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.