Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Lite vs Xiaomi 12X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Xiaomi 12X

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
VS
Ксиаоми 12X
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
Xiaomi 12X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 27, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 373K)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (924 against 607 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4160 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Lite
vs
Xiaomi 12X

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 98.6%
PWM 241 Hz 523 Hz
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Lite
607 nits
Xiaomi 12X +52%
924 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Lite
85.1%
Xiaomi 12X +5%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Xiaomi 12X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 650
GPU clock 750 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
614
Xiaomi 12X +53%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Lite
1946
Xiaomi 12X +62%
3144
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10 Lite
373501
Xiaomi 12X +85%
691166
CPU 110869 182068
GPU 100979 244860
Memory 70840 124404
UX 94463 145738
Total score 373501 691166
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10 Lite
1673
Xiaomi 12X +153%
4237
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 10 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 1673 4237
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13
OS size 21 GB 29.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 20 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 20 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Xiaomi 12X +7%
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Lite +12%
21:35 hr
Xiaomi 12X
19:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Xiaomi 12X +4%
27:34 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (83rd and 89th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Lite
81.5 dB
Xiaomi 12X +11%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 December 2021
Release date July 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.793 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10 Lite or Mi 9T
2. Mi 10 Lite or Galaxy A51
3. Mi 10 Lite or Mi Note 10 Lite
4. Mi 10 Lite or Mi 9
5. Mi 10 Lite or Galaxy A71
6. Xiaomi 12X or Galaxy S21
7. Xiaomi 12X or Poco F3
8. Xiaomi 12X or OnePlus 9R
9. Xiaomi 12X or 11T Pro
10. Xiaomi 12X or 12 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish