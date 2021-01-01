Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 24.4% more screen real estate
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
- Shows 71% longer battery life (101 vs 59 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (845 against 665 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 881 points
- Weighs 60 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|99.9%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
881
iPhone SE (2020) +51%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3307
iPhone SE (2020) +3%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +24%
574090
461887
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|30 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:44 hr
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro +104%
17:44 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro +160%
26:19 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi 10 Pro +30%
134
103
Video quality
Mi 10 Pro +6%
104
Generic camera score
Mi 10 Pro +23%
124
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
