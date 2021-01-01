Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 315K)
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (101 vs 74 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (845 against 671 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 19% higher pixel density (458 vs 386 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.3%
PWM 373 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +26%
845 nits
iPhone X
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +8%
89.8%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
881
iPhone X +5%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +40%
3307
iPhone X
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +82%
574090
iPhone X
315253

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 30 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 50 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro +45%
13:44 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro +44%
17:44 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro +38%
26:19 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10 Pro +33%
134
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Mi 10 Pro +17%
104
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Mi 10 Pro +28%
124
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
83.8 dB
iPhone X +2%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2017
Release date March 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

