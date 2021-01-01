Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 5

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 319K)
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (101 vs 93 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4080 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (852 against 697 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 12% higher pixel density (432 vs 386 PPI)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 97.4%
PWM 373 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +22%
852 nits
Pixel 5
697 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +5%
89.8%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +48%
883
Pixel 5
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +83%
3284
Pixel 5
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +80%
574190
Pixel 5
319488

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 30 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 50 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro +8%
13:44 hr
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro +14%
17:44 hr
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro +3%
26:19 hr
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 107°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10 Pro +4%
134
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
Mi 10 Pro
104
Pixel 5 +3%
107
Generic camera score
Mi 10 Pro +3%
124
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
83.8 dB
Pixel 5 +9%
91 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2020
Release date March 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

