Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (101 vs 84 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 33% higher pixel density (512 vs 386 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro
858 nits
Pixel 6 Pro
859 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +1%
89.8%
Pixel 6 Pro
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
889
Pixel 6 Pro +17%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +18%
3302
Pixel 6 Pro
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10 Pro
624882
Pixel 6 Pro +8%
675965
CPU 180593 167563
GPU 230888 278665
Memory 98248 91371
UX 121118 138716
Total score 624882 675965
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10 Pro
4334
Pixel 6 Pro +43%
6186
Stability 99% 54%
Graphics test 25 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 4334 6186
PCMark 3.0 score 11595 11301
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (98th and 69th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Stock Android
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 50 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro +9%
13:44 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro +14%
17:44 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro
26:19 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
84.5 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2021
Release date March 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

