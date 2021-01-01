Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Shows 20% longer battery life (101 vs 84 hours)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

33% higher pixel density (512 vs 386 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has 2 SIM card slots

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 386 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 Pro 858 nits Pixel 6 Pro 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 Pro +1% 89.8% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Stock Android OS size 30 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 117° 114° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10 Pro 134 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Mi 10 Pro 104 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi 10 Pro 124 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 Pro 84.5 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 October 2021 Release date March 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.