Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 X

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 395K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (845 against 649 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • 12% higher pixel density (386 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (108 vs 101 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.6:9
PPI 386 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 88.03%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 97.4%
PWM 373 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +30%
845 nits
Mate 20 X
649 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +2%
89.8%
Mate 20 X
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
3307
Mate 20 X
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +45%
574090
Mate 20 X
395542
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (23rd and 90th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 10.1
OS size 30 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
Mate 20 X +14%
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro
17:44 hr
Mate 20 X +1%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro
26:19 hr
Mate 20 X +9%
28:49 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 51st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10 Pro +14%
134
Mate 20 X
118
Video quality
Mi 10 Pro +7%
104
Mate 20 X
97
Generic camera score
Mi 10 Pro +12%
124
Mate 20 X
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
83.8 dB
Mate 20 X
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2018
Release date March 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
2. Huawei P30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and 10 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
6. Apple iPhone XS and Huawei Mate 20 X
7. Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 20 X
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Huawei Mate 20 X
9. Apple iPhone XS Max and Huawei Mate 20 X
10. Huawei Mate 20 Pro and 20 X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish