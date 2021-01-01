Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (845 against 671 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 479K)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 881 and 777 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 98.1%
PWM 373 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +26%
845 nits
Mate 30 Pro
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Pro
89.8%
Mate 30 Pro +5%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +13%
881
Mate 30 Pro
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +8%
3307
Mate 30 Pro
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +20%
574090
Mate 30 Pro
479924
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (23rd and 55th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 30 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 50 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
Mate 30 Pro +8%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro
17:44 hr
Mate 30 Pro +4%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro +30%
26:19 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10 Pro +2%
134
Mate 30 Pro
131
Video quality
Mi 10 Pro +4%
104
Mate 30 Pro
100
Generic camera score
Mi 10 Pro +2%
124
Mate 30 Pro
121

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro +2%
83.8 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
2. Huawei P30 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
6. Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei Mate 30 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Huawei Mate 30 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei Mate 30 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Huawei Mate 30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish