Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (848 against 504 nits)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 399K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.9%
PWM 373 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.4 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +68%
848 nits
Nova 5T
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +7%
89.8%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +29%
878
Nova 5T
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +34%
3316
Nova 5T
2472
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 10 Pro
n/a
Nova 5T
330168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +36%
543076
Nova 5T
399353
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (72nd and 137th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 30 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 50 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro
17:44 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro
26:19 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 117°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10 Pro
134
Nova 5T
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10 Pro
104
Nova 5T
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10 Pro
124
Nova 5T
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro +4%
84.5 dB
Nova 5T
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 August 2019
Release date March 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

