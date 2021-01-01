Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs Nova 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (597K versus 402K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
Nova 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro
858 nits
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +1%
89.8%
Nova 8 Pro
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +31%
903
Nova 8 Pro
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +27%
3321
Nova 8 Pro
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +48%
597190
Nova 8 Pro
402498

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro
17:44 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro
26:19 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
85.3 dB
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 December 2020
Release date March 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8 Pro.

