Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Huawei P30

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
VS
Хуавей П30
Huawei P30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3650 mAh
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 380K)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (101 vs 83 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (845 against 626 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.6%
PWM 373 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +35%
845 nits
Huawei P30
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +5%
89.8%
Huawei P30
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +25%
881
Huawei P30
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +29%
3307
Huawei P30
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +51%
574090
Huawei P30
380233
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (23rd and 102nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 30 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 50 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
Huawei P30 +1%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro +8%
17:44 hr
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro +17%
26:19 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro +2%
83.8 dB
Huawei P30
81.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2019
Release date March 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 11 or Mi 10 Pro
2. P30 Pro or Mi 10 Pro
3. iPhone 11 Pro Max or Mi 10 Pro
4. Mi Note 10 Pro or Mi 10 Pro
5. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Mi 10 Pro
6. Mi 9T or Huawei P30
7. Galaxy A51 or Huawei P30
8. Honor 20 or Huawei P30
9. Nova 5T or Huawei P30
10. Galaxy A71 or Huawei P30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish