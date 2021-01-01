Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
- Shows 13% longer battery life (101 vs 89 hours)
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (845 against 583 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 485K)
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 33 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
98
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.8%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|129.7%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +13%
881
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +7%
3307
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +18%
574090
485432
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (23rd and 46th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|30 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro +1%
13:44 hr
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:44 hr
Huawei P40 +5%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro +18%
26:19 hr
22:26 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 97th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40.
