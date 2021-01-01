Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs V60 ThinQ – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs LG V60 ThinQ

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
VS
Лджи V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the LG V60 ThinQ, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (845 against 612 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
V60 ThinQ

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +38%
845 nits
V60 ThinQ
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 169.3 mm (6.67 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +7%
89.8%
V60 ThinQ
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and LG V60 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
881
V60 ThinQ +3%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +3%
3307
V60 ThinQ
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +8%
574090
V60 ThinQ
530945
AnTuTu 8 Rating (23rd and 31st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 LG UX
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
V60 ThinQ +14%
15:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro
17:44 hr
V60 ThinQ +34%
23:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro
26:19 hr
V60 ThinQ +8%
28:20 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 16th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 118°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 30 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
83.8 dB
V60 ThinQ
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2020
Release date March 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.352 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.544 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the LG V60 ThinQ.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10 Pro or Galaxy S10
2. Mi 10 Pro or Mi 10 Lite
3. Mi 10 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro
4. Mi 10 Pro or Mi Note 10
5. Mi 10 Pro or Galaxy S20
6. V60 ThinQ or iPhone 11
7. V60 ThinQ or Galaxy S20 Plus
8. V60 ThinQ or iPhone XS Max
9. V60 ThinQ or LG V30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish